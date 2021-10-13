Aryan Khan Bail Hearing: Mood Outside Mannat Somber as Family and Fans Await Good News

On any normal day, hordes of people gather outside Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s home at Bandstand, Bandra in Mumbai to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar. Fans have often been spotted clicking selfies and photographs against the backdrop of SRK’s bungalow. At times, the slightest of the movement from within the house is met with hysterical bouts of screams from the crowd.

However, the scene outside Mannat is starkly different. It almost reflects the mood of the family members inside the house. In light of Aryan Khan’s detention which later led to arrest following the alleged possession of drugs at a cruise party in Mumbai, a bail hearing is currently in progress.

There is a vast quietude prevailing on the road and the promenade outside Mannat, a spot otherwise frequented by tourists and fans. Vendors have also been suffering a loss owing to the melancholy that looms in the air. Apart from a handful of tourists there are hardly any people around. Deep Dasgupta who has come with his family from Durgapur, West Bengal feels bad for his favourite actor, “Jo bhi ho raha hai woh galat hai. He is a kid and they do make mistakes. I hope Aryan comes back home today."

A few students and fans of SRK are waiting in anticipation to hear some good news today.

Rajendra Mishra, who sells tea and samosa was doing brisk business has been having a disappointing day. “Yaha acha business hota hai. Kuch din se bahut zyada public aa rahi thi. Waise mere 100 samose shaam tak khatam ho jaate hai. But kal subah se koi nahi dikh raha hai," says Mishra who is clueless about Aryan’s arrest.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor’s friends have voiced their support for the actor and his son on social media. On Tuesday, October 5, fans gathered outside Mannat to show solidarity with him. They also held a banner which had a special message and several pictures of Shah Rukh with his fans. It read, “We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take care King (sic)!"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.