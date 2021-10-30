Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Leave for Arthur Road Jail, Likely to Receive Son at 10 AM

Aryan is set to walk out of jail today after spending last night in prison as his bail orders could not reach the prison authorities by the stipulated time of 5.30 p.m. on Friday.

Outside Mannat, a large contingent of fans have been waiting long hours for the return of Aryan. Anticipating his son’s homecoming, Shah Rukh had left his Mumbai home Mannat at around 3.40 pm on Friday to pick up Aryan from the prison but returned home mid-way. Though his close family friend and actress Juhi Chawla managed to complete the formalities for standing surety.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has listed 14 conditions for his bail – Aryan Khan cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and has to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday. The conditions include not leaving the country without permission, “not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media.

Aryan was previously denied bail twice, both by a Mumbai magistrate court and special anti-drugs court in the case. Meanwhile, it has come to light that Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, has reportedly been under a lot of physical and emotional stress during this difficult time. It is further revealed that Gauri didn’t take her son’s arrest easily and spent most of her time “crying and praying”. It’s only understandable her plight, that of a mother.

