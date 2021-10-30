Home / News / Movies / Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Leave for Arthur Road Jail, Likely to Receive Son at 10 AM
Live now

Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Leave for Arthur Road Jail, Likely to Receive Son at 10 AM

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Outside Mannat, a large contingent of fans have been waiting long hours for the return of Shah Rukh Khan's son.

Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan have left Mannat to receive son Aryan Khan from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, where he has been lodged for more than three weeks after his arrest following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party on October 2. Read More

Oct 30, 2021 09:15 IST

Aryan promises to help Arthur jail prisoners' families financially: Report

Aryan Khan has now spent some 25-odd days in Arthur Road Prison and is all set to be back home with his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. It has also come to light that Aryan, 23, was very happy once the news of his bail reached him in jail on Thursday evening. Not just this, Aryan has also promised to help the families of Arthur Road prisoners once he is out. An India Today report stated Aryan Khan also promised some of the prisoners in his barrack with who he had got acquainted that he would help their families with their daily affairs and financial troubles, as per sources.

Read the full story, here.

Oct 30, 2021 09:01 IST

Scenes outside Mumbai's Arthur Road jail

Heavy police deployment outside Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is set to walk out of prison.

Oct 30, 2021 08:51 IST

Why Aryan's 'homecoming' from jail delayed by a day

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and the other co-accused in the drugs-on-cruise case Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha could not walk out of the jail on Friday due to bail papers missing the deadline.

Oct 30, 2021 08:38 IST

Aryan Khan bail order collected by jail officials at 5:30 AM

Jail officials collected bail orders, including Aryan Khan’s, from the bail box at 5:30 AM on Saturday. Aryan Khan, who was granted bail on Thursday, had to spend another night in jail as his bail papers missed the deadline.

Oct 30, 2021 08:31 IST

Shah Rukh's convoy leaves for Arthur road jail

Shah Rukh Khan has left his Mannat bungalow in Bandra for Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai ahead of son Aryan Khan’s release.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Oct 30, 2021 08:25 IST

Aryan Khan bail: What are the 14 conditions?

The Bombay High Court has listed 14 conditions for Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh Khan’s son cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and has to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday. The conditions include not leaving the country without permission, “not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media.

Oct 30, 2021 08:25 IST

Aryan Khan is likely to be released post 10 AM

Jail authorities are currently processing Aryan Khan’s documents. Aryan Khan, 23, is likely to be released after 10 am, after 22 days in jail following his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Oct 30, 2021 08:18 IST

Shah Rukh to receive son from jail with family

It is being reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s family is also likely to be present at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail while receiving Aryan Khan.

Oct 30, 2021 08:07 IST

Shah Rukh leaves Mannat to receive son

Shah Rukh Khan is seen leaving Mannat to receive Aryan Khan from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, where he had been lodged for more than three weeks after his arrest following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party on October 2.

Oct 30, 2021 08:00 IST

Aryan Khan likely to walk out of jail between 9 am and 12 pm

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is expected to walk out of jail between 9 am and 12 pm, after completing paper formalities for bail, according to India.com.

Oct 30, 2021 07:54 IST

Shah Rukh Khan finds immense support from Bollywood friends

Shah Rukh Khan received an outpouring of support from his peers and counterparts in Bollywood since the arrest of Aryan. It has been reported that Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar called him following Aryan’s bail on Thursday. The likes of Malaika Arora Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Hansal Mehta also celebrated the bail with posts on social media.

Oct 30, 2021 07:39 IST

Aryan Khan’s jail release delayed till after 9 am today: Report

Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan Khan, who is lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, in the drugs-on-cruise case was to be released shortly. However, his bail release has been delayed and he is now expected to come out of the jail between 9 am and noon today, according to India.com.

Oct 30, 2021 07:17 IST

Shah Rukh sheds 'tears of joy' after Aryan got bail

Shah Rukh Khan shed “tears of joy" after his son Aryan was granted bail in the Mumbai drug bust case, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said. In a television interview, Rohatgi said Shah Rukh had been very worried the three-four days that he was there.

Oct 30, 2021 07:13 IST

Gauri Khan breaks down into tears after son Aryan granted bail

Gauri Khan reportedly got emotional while receiving a number of congratulatory calls after son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai drug bust case. A very close friend of Shah Rukh Khan confirmed this to IndiaToday.in. While speaking about the same, SRK’s close friend said, “SRK got calls from everyone from Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar. Gauri was heard crying on the phone to her friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who have been with her daily on the phone giving support. Gauri broke down as soon as the text came in regarding the bail. She was in tears and was seen falling on her knees and praying."

Oct 30, 2021 07:05 IST

Akshay, Salman, Suniel call Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan's bail

Shah Rukh Khan received many calls from his film industry friends after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail. The first among those were Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Suniel Shetty.

Oct 30, 2021 06:55 IST

In Aryan Khan's bail, Shah Rukh's co-star Juhi Chawla plays a key role

Actor Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star in many movies, played an important part in helping with his son Aryan Khan’s release from jail. Juhi Chawla went to the Mumbai Sessions Court to stand surety for Aryan Khan and signed the relevant papers and executed the bail bond before the court officials.

Oct 30, 2021 06:49 IST

Aryan Khan to walk out of jail today

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to walk out of jail today after spending last night in prison as his bail papers missed the 5:30 pm deadline on Friday. According to reports, the physical copy of the release order has to reach the ‘bail box’ outside the prison by 5.30pm to make sure that release is done on the same day.

Oct 30, 2021 04:31 IST

Aryan is set to walk out of jail today after spending last night in prison as his bail orders could not reach the prison authorities by the stipulated time of 5.30 p.m. on Friday.

Outside Mannat, a large contingent of fans have been waiting long hours for the return of Aryan. Anticipating his son’s homecoming, Shah Rukh had left his Mumbai home Mannat at around 3.40 pm on Friday to pick up Aryan from the prison but returned home mid-way. Though his close family friend and actress Juhi Chawla managed to complete the formalities for standing surety.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has listed 14 conditions for his bail – Aryan Khan cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and has to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday. The conditions include not leaving the country without permission, “not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media.

Aryan was previously denied bail twice, both by a Mumbai magistrate court and special anti-drugs court in the case. Meanwhile, it has come to light that Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, has reportedly been under a lot of physical and emotional stress during this difficult time. It is further revealed that Gauri didn’t take her son’s arrest easily and spent most of her time “crying and praying”. It’s only understandable her plight, that of a mother.

