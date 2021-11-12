Aryan Khan Birthday: Juhi Chawla Wishes Shah Rukh Khan's Son With Throwback Pic From Her Personal Album

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan turned 24 on Friday, November 12. SRK’s industry colleague and close friend Juhi Chawla took to social media to wish the star kid on his special day with an unseen throwback photo from her personal album. The photo features Aryan along with his sister Suhana Khan, cousin Arjun Chibba and Juhi’s children Arjun and Jahnavi Mehta. She also pledged 500 trees in his name.

Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Here’s another one from our personal album for today’s special occasion…

Happy Birthday Aryan ! Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed , protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you .⭐️🌟💕💕😇😇🙏🏻🙏🏻500 trees pledged in your name !"

During Aryan’s bail in the alleged drug case, Juhi Chawla was present at the Mumbai Sessions Court to stand surety for Aryan, who had been asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. This means that she would be legally responsible if SRK’s son fails to pay the money.

Earlier in the day, his sister Suhana reshared a photo on her Instagram Story section from their childhood days. The story was originally posted by her maternal cousin, Alia Chhiba. The photo, clicked outside The Buckingham Palace, features Aryan, who looks like a very cute boy. There is a pram carrier which, presumably, has Alia and Suhana sitting in it chatting adorably. On her Instagram stories, Alia had written, “Happy birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people," tagging Aryan and Namita. While re-posting the story, Suhana added a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, as per a report in India Today, Aryan’s birthday celebration will be a sober affair. An insider close to the family told the website that Aryan had a quiet birthday with his family. His younger sister, Suhana Khan, also joined him on FaceTime from the US to wish him on his special day. Suhana is currently in New York where she is studying.

The insider privy to details told the website, “He (Aryan) has been given all the privacy and space he needs. He’s doing better than expected and is slowly and steadily getting back to his normal routine. His family has always made his birthday special. In the past, Shah Rukh Khan has sent him on international holidays, bought him his favourite gadgets and his university friends have thrown him surprise birthday parties. But all this won’t happen this year as the family will have a small celebration within the four walls of Mannat. His friends from the US and UK have reached out to him since his release from jail, and they FaceTime each other regularly. They are most likely to join the celebration over FaceTime."

