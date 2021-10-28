Aryan Khan Case: Ananya Panday Joins Vijay Deverakonda for Liger Song Shoot Today?

Ananya Panday has been dragged into the ongoing drugs-on-cruise matter after some alleged WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan, an accused in the case, were discovered by the investigating authorities. Following this, Ananya was called in for questioning on last Thursday and Friday where she was grilled by the agency officials for close to six hours, combined. Ananya was also set to appear for a third round of questioning but she did not arrive at the NCB office on Monday.

Now, report has surfaced that the actress will be shooting for a song sequence for her upcoming film Liger, with Vijay Deverakonda, today in Mumbai.

As reported by The Times of India, Ananya will be shooting for the Liger song from Thursday onwards. The shooting began on October 25 but she had to go to the NCB office because of which she did not turn up for shooting. Reportedly, the song has been choreographed by Baba Bhaskar from Chennai. The song shooting is happening in Mumbai itself. Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Dharma Productions, Puri Jagannath and Charmmie Kaur. It will also feature a cameo role from boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Liger also features Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpandey and Getup Srinu in supporting roles. It is being shot in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed in other languages too. Liger was initially scheduled for theatrical release on 9 September 2021, but it had to be postponed. A new release date will be announced by the makers in the coming time.

