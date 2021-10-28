Aryan Khan Case: Ananya Panday's Movies Liger, Shakun Batra Directorial 'on Hold Indefinitely'?

Last week, Ananya Panday appeared for questioning before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) twice on Thursday and Friday. She was called in for questioning for a third time on Monday, but she did not appear before the authorities. Meanwhile, her upcoming movie Liger was also supposed to shoot for a song in Mumbai during this time. She reportedly shot for some sequences with co-star Vijay Deverakonda on Thursday.

Throwback Pics of Childhood Friends Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan are Viral on Social Media

Now, it has come to light that Ananya’s name cropping up in the Aryan Khan case may affect her upcoming movies Liger and untitled Shakun Batra directorial, opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Both these films are bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Bollywood Hungama reported that both of Ananya’s forthcoming films are now on hold indefinitely. “Until the picture is clearer," a source close to the development revealed.

Even though it was speculated that Ananya was questioned in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter involving Aryan Khan, NCB official sources have hinted that there is apparently no evidence of any “drug-related exchanges" in her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan, who has been arrested in the drugs case and currently in judicial custody till October 30.

While the Khan-Panday families are close to each other, the upcoming actress Ananya is friends with Aryan and his sister Suhana too. Besides Aryan, the NCB has so far nabbed 19 other persons as the cruise ship progresses at a quick pace, and more arrests are not ruled out, the sources said.

(With IANS inputs)

