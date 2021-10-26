Aryan Khan Case: Director Sanjay Gupta Slams Film Industry's 'Silence During Crisis'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for making gangster movies like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mumabi Saga, has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan, 23, is arrested in a drugs-on-cruise case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sanjay also slammed film industry’s silence during this “time of crisis".

He wrote on Twitter on Monday evening, " Shah Rukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL (sic)."

In another tweet he wrote, “Aaj uska beta hai, kal mera ya tumhaara hoga. Tab bhi issi buzdalli se chup rahoge (sic)?"

Singer-composer Mika Singh also responded to Sanjay’s tweet, writing, “You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhanyenge (sic)."

Aryan moved the High Court after a special court rejected his application for bail on Oct 20. The HC will hear his bail plea on Oct 26.

In his appeal in the HC against the special court order, Aryan said the Narcotics Control Bureau’s “interpretation and misinterpretation" of the WhatsApp chats collected from his mobile phone was “wrong and unjustified". He claimed no contraband was recovered from him after the NCB raided the ship.

