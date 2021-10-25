Aryan Khan Case: Shah Rukh Khan Fans Gather Outside Mannat with Placards and Posters

All eyes are on the Aryan Khan case, who is in custody after being detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2. The 23-year-old son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road Central Jail and his bail will come up for hearing on October 26 in front of the Bombay High Court. Aryan and his family will be hoping he gets relief this time around.

Meanwhile, fans of Shah Rukh Khan gathered outside Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai t show their unwavering support to his family in this time of need. Some of them showed up with placards and posters that read ‘we stand by you SRK’, ‘this too shall pass’ and other messages.

Advertisement

Read: Arbaaz Gets Anxiety Attacks, Unable to Sleep, Reveals Father; Says Aryan Has Hope as He is SRK’s Son

Shah Rukh also got a chance to meet his son in jail recently when he visited Aryan in Arthur Road prison. the meet lasted for about 15 minutes keeping in tow with the prison protocols. Shah Rukh and Aryan spoke through an intercom and were separated by a glass window.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has also put all shoot related work on hold until his son is released. He was supposed to be in Spain in early October for shooting of two songs of upcoming film Pathan. However, the plans have been delayed due to Aryan’s arrest.

Shah Rukh had also begun shoot for director Atlee’s next with Nayanthara but right now, that film is also shooting with his body double. He is only expected to resume work once the things get ironed out for his son Aryan.

It is also reported that Shah Rukh and family will forgo his birthday celebrations and Diwali festivities in light of Aryan’s arrest.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan Won’t Celebrate Birthday and Diwali This Year With Son Aryan in Jail: Report

Shah Rukh’s birthday is coming up on November 2 and sources close to the actor told Bollywood Hungama that he will request his fans not to gather outside his home this time as they do every year. “Not just Shah Rukh’s birthday, Aryan’s birthday is also coming up (on November 13). The thought of Aryan spending his birthday in jail is giving all of us panic attacks," said the family friend of the Khans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.