Aryan Khan Channels Shah Rukh Khan-like Vibes in Leather Jacket in Throwback Pic

Suhana Khan has shared an adorable post for her elder brother Aryan’s birthday today. The star kid, who turns 24, will be celebrating his special day at home. Suhana, who is currently in the US where she is pursuing her higher studies, has wished Aryan on social media. On her Instagram stories, she re-shared a photo, originally posted by her maternal cousin, Alia Chhiba. Alia is the daughter of Gauri Khan’s brother, Vikrant.

The image posted by Suhana is a happy memory from her childhood. The photo, clicked outside The Buckingham Palace, features Aryan, who looks like a very cute boy. There is a pram carrier which, presumably, has Alia and Suhana sitting in it chatting adorably. On her Instagram stories, Alia had written, “Happy birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people,” tagging Aryan and Namita. While re-posting the story, Suhana added a heart emoji.

Celebrations are likely to be low-key given Aryan is on bail in the ongoing cruise ship drug bust case. Before Aryan’s birthday, came his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2. Shah Rukh Khan got the most adorable wish from Suhana from miles away. She posted a sweet photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday.” The black and white photo showed SRK kissing a pint-sized Suhana.

Aryan was granted bail on October 28, nearly three weeks after he was taken into custody.His sister reacted to the news by sharing a rare throwback. "I Love You,”she captioned it.

Aryan’s mother, Gauri, who was deeply affected by her son’s arrest, did not have lavish birthday celebrations for herself on October 11, this year. However, Suhana sent some love to her beloved mother. She posted one of her favourite photos of her parents as a young couple. Suhana wrote, "Happy Birthday, Ma.”

