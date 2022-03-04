Aryan Khan Drug Case: Marathi Actor Kiran Man Hits Out at Investigative Agencies

Marathi actor Kiran Mane has reacted to the media reports claiming that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found that Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, was not a part of a larger drugs conspiracy. Mane alleged that the investigative agencies are working on the principle of, “If you oppose us, we will defame you."

Kiran has written his Facebook post in Marathi.

“NCB acquits Aryan Khan after thorough investigation. No drugs were found in Aryan’s possession and no evidence was found that he was linked to any international drug gang. This is an example of how government officials work. They are kept by the conspirators with a belt around their necks. Opponents have been trapped in this trap for thousands of years. They work on the principle of ‘If you oppose us, we will defame you.’ This is the message they want to convey," Kiran said in his Facebook post.

Kiran has been making headlines following his allegations that he was removed from the Marathi show Mulgi Zali Ho because of his political views. After being ousted from the show, Kiran has repeatedly been making allegations on social media.

And now, in a Facebook post, he has given his views on a drug case in which Aryan was arrested on October 2, 2021. He was arrested in a raid conducted by the NCB on a cruise off the Mumbai coast. After several court hearings and 26 long days in custody later, the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 28. He finally walked out of jail on October 30.

Star Pravah channel, which airs Marathi show Mulgi Zali Ho, in a notice, alleged misbehavior by Kiran Mane on the sets of the show. However, Kiran countered the charges, alleging that there was a conspiracy against him because of his political opinions and leanings.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of NCB Sanjay Singh has denied the media reports claiming SIT investigation proved that there was no evidence against the star kid to prove that he was linked to an international drug syndicate.

