Aryan Khan Finds a New Fan in This Popular Pakistani Actress

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent times. He was embroiled in a sensational drugs-on-cruise case last year, but later got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau in May this year. While the entire industry is anticipating Aryan’s debut in Bollywood any moment now, it looks like the star kid has already cultivated a strong fanbase even before foraying into films.

Recently, Aryan Khan was showered with love and praise from a newfound fan from the other side of the border. A famed Pakistani actress expressed her admiration for him through social media. If you are wondering who this actress is, then let us give you a hint. She acted alongside late actress Sridevi in the 2017 film Mom. It’s none other than Sajal Ali if you’ve not guessed it already.

Advertisement

Top Showsha Video

Sajal recently shared Aryan Khan’s photo on her Instagram story. The 28-year-old actress was all hearts about Aryan’s photo. She also added the song Hawayein from SRK’s film Jab Harry Met Sejal along with the photo to her Instagram story.

Advertisement

In the photo, Aryan Khan is seen sporting a white shirt. It is a picture that Aryan himself had shared on Instagram in 2017. It looks like Sajal Ali dug out the photo from Aryan’s Instagram to express her fondness for him.

This gesture has not escaped the attention of internet users, who have had mixed reactions to the same. While some are calling this a sweet gesture, some think Sajal is just trying to bag Bollywood projects by using this as a gimmick. A few users even appreciated this cross-border display of admiration.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Sajal Ali will soon be seen in a Bollywood film directed by Shekhar Kapur.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here