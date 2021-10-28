Aryan Khan Gets Bail: Diwali Celebrations Begin Early for Shah Rukh Khan Fans at Mannat

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, three weeks after he was arrested in connection with a drug bust case onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Aryan sought bail from the Bombay High Court after both Magistrate and Sessions Court had rejected his bail plea.

Aryan’s bail has come as a huge relief for Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan, who had been trying hard to get their son out of jail. Needless to say, Mannat is a place of celebration today. Hundreds of SRK’s fans have reached his sea-facing bungalow in Bandra to celebrate the court’s decision.

Aryan Khan Gets Bail: Sonu Sood, R Madhavan, Malaika Arora Lead Bollywood’s Wishes For Shah Rukh Khan’s Son

Advertisement

Many fans holding banners in Aryan’s support have also been spotted outside Mannat. In videos, shared by Bollywood paparazzi on social media, fans can be seen bursting firecrackers outside SRK’s bungalow. Clearly, Diwali celebrations have kicked off early for Shah Rukh’s die-hard fans who cannot wait to welcome their “prince" home.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Some fans have also taken to social media to show their support for their favourite superstar and his son. One user wrote, “Welcome Home Champion," while another tweeted, “Congrats @iamsrk @gaurikhan. Blessings of Ahoi Mata and your prayers have been answered. Be ready to welcome Aryan home… kyunki #HoGaiDiwaliMeethi." (sic)

Bollywood celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Sussanne Khan, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta and Mika Singh among others showed their support for Shah Rukh Khan and his family following Aryan Khan’s arrest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.