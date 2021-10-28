Aryan Khan Granted Bail by High Court; Rajinikanth Hospitalised for 'Routine Checkup'

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was on Thursday granted bail by the Bombay High Court, over 25 days after his arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Several celebrities including R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Hansal Mehta, and Swara Bhasker rejoiced at the news. Hundreds of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat to celebrate Aryan Khan’s bail in the Mumbai drug bust case.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s youngest son AbRam was on Thursday spotted waving at a large crowd from Mannat’s terrace after Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Shortly after the court’s decision, hundreds of SRK fans gathered outside his sea-facing bungalow in Bandra and got a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar’s youngest child. Little AbRam was seen peeping from glass shields while fans and police officials gathered around his home. He also smiled and waved at the crowd.

South superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. The actor has been taken to the hospital for ‘a routine checkup’ as per his family members. Rajinikanth was recently in Delhi where he was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at a ceremony. “He is undergoing tests. He is fine and it’s just a regular check-up," a hospital spokesperson told News 18. Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughter Aishwriya dhanush and his brother-in-law Ravichander are currently at the hospital.

Gauri Khan has reportedly been under a lot of physical and emotional stress amid her son Aryan Khan‘s arrest in a drugs case, which is going to come up for hearing in High Court again on Thursday noon. Chances are Aryan and other accused may walk out of jail after arrest on Oct 3, but nothing is certain until court orders are given. It is further revealed that she isn’t taking her son’s arrest easily and spends most of her time “crying and praying". It’s only understandable her plight, that of a mother.

After suffering the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry is back in full swing. With films and shows resuming their schedules, it is only natural that award shows to honour these projects will suit. On Thursday, the International Entertainment Awards calendar for the years 2021 and 2022 was released. The calendar revealed all the dates of the upcoming awards shows, starting from International Emmys to the 94th Academy Awards 2022.

