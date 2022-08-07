Shah Rukh Khan Gets Angry, Moves Away After Fan Tries To Hold His Hand; Aryan Calms Him Down

Shah Rukh Khan was not happy when a fan tried to forcefully stop him for a take a picture with him at the Mumbai airport. On Sunday evening, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan made a rare joint appearance at the airport. The Bollywood superstar and his sons were seen making their way out of the Mumbai airport, following a flight together.

In the pictures shared by the paparazzi, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a white tee under a black jacket and b;ue track pants whereas Aryan was seen wearing a blue tee and brown pair of pants. AbRam was dressed in a red outfit. In the pictures, Aryan was seen holding on to SRK while the latter held AbRam close.

However, a video shows that a fan tried to forcefully take a selfie with him. So much so that the man tried to hold on to Shah Rukh’s hand as well. This did not go down well with SRK. The actor was seen shaking his hand off and moving behind, visibly angry with the man. Aryan was then seen calming Shah Rukh down.

Fans took to the comments section and slammed the fan. “Abram was scared after the man approached Shahrukh. Totally disgusting behavior by people," a social media user wrote. “Aryan has my whole heart he just controlled SRK," added another. “When will people understand the meaning of personal space..let him be..u aggravate him and when he reacts he becomes disrespectful..as fans we should also understand our limits," a third person wrote.

Shah Rukh, Aryan and AbRam’s appearance together is likely their first appearance since Aryan’s drug-related case last year. While SRK had maintained a low profile following Aryan’s arrest and bail, the 24-year-old began making public appearances during the IPL 2022 auction. He was also seen filling in for Shah Rukh at a few matches as well.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been dodging the cameras with the help of umbrellas but he finally let the umbrella go when he was headed to the UK and Europe for the shoot of Dunki. The actor recently wrapped a schedule of filming for the film with Taapsee Pannu and returned to India.

While the case behind them, Shah Rukh and Aryan are focusing on their work. Shah Rukh has three releases next year. Besides Dunki, slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023, he also has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and Jawan with Nayanthara.

On the other hand, rumours are doing the rounds that Aryan is working on making his debut as a writer and has already penned a few scripts.

