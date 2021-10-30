Aryan Khan Jail Release LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan to Receive Son from Prison Early Morning?

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to receive his 23-year-old son from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, where he had been lodged for more than three weeks after his arrest following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party on October 2.

Outside Mannat, a huge contingent of the media and fans are waiting long hours for the return of Aryan. Anticipating his son’s homecoming, Shah Rukh Khan had left his Mumbai home Mannat at around 3.40 pm on Friday to pick up Aryan from the prison, but his release was deferred by a day.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has listed 14 conditions for his bail – Aryan Khan cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and has to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday. The conditions include not leaving the country without permission, “not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media.

Aryan was previously denied bail twice, both by a Mumbai magistrate court and special anti-drugs court in the case. Meanwhile, it has come to light that Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, has reportedly been under a lot of physical and emotional stress during this difficult time. It is further revealed that Gauri didn’t take her son’s arrest easily and spent most of her time “crying and praying”. It’s only understandable her plight, that of a mother.

