Aryan Khan Jail Release LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan to Receive Son from Prison Early Morning?

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan Jail Release LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's son spent nearly a month in Arthur Road prison after his arrest following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party on October 2.

Aryan Khan Jail Release LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to walk out of jail today after spending last night in prison as his bail orders could not reach the prison authorities by the stipulated time of 5.30 p.m. on Friday. Read More

Oct 30, 2021 07:05 IST

Akshay, Salman, Suniel call Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan's bail

Shah Rukh Khan received many calls from his film industry friends after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail. The first among those were Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Suniel Shetty.

Oct 30, 2021 06:55 IST

In Aryan Khan's bail, Shah Rukh's co-star Juhi Chawla plays a key role

Actor Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star in many movies, played an important part in helping with his son Aryan Khan’s release from jail. Juhi Chawla went to the Mumbai Sessions Court to stand surety for Aryan Khan and signed the relevant papers and executed the bail bond before the court officials.

Oct 30, 2021 06:49 IST

Aryan Khan to walk out of jail today

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to walk out of jail today after spending last night in prison as his bail papers missed the 5:30 pm deadline on Friday. According to reports, the physical copy of the release order has to reach the ‘bail box’ outside the prison by 5.30pm to make sure that release is done on the same day.

Oct 30, 2021 04:31 IST

Oct 30, 2021 04:31 IST

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to receive his 23-year-old son from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, where he had been lodged for more than three weeks after his arrest following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party on October 2.

Outside Mannat, a huge contingent of the media and fans are waiting long hours for the return of Aryan. Anticipating his son’s homecoming, Shah Rukh Khan had left his Mumbai home Mannat at around 3.40 pm on Friday to pick up Aryan from the prison, but his release was deferred by a day.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has listed 14 conditions for his bail – Aryan Khan cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and has to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday. The conditions include not leaving the country without permission, “not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media.

Aryan was previously denied bail twice, both by a Mumbai magistrate court and special anti-drugs court in the case. Meanwhile, it has come to light that Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, has reportedly been under a lot of physical and emotional stress during this difficult time. It is further revealed that Gauri didn’t take her son’s arrest easily and spent most of her time “crying and praying”. It’s only understandable her plight, that of a mother.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.