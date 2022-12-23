Aryan Khan Looks Hot in Black Hoodie, Disha Patani Clicked With Rumoured Beau at Mohit Rai's Party, Watch

Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai celebrated his birthday recently and it was a star-studded affair with Bollywood’s popular people in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was seen entering the party looking dashing in casuals. Meanwhile, Disha Patani was seen entering the venue with her rumoured beau Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Many other prominent names marked their attendance as well such as Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Mira Rajput. The videos from the party have gone viral on Instagram.

Aryan Khan made a dashing entry in a t-shirt which he paired with a black hooded jacket and denim. Disha Patani was seen dressed in a black cutout dress whereas Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira was seen donning a black and white gown. Huma Qureshi, Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar, too, turned up in black outfits.

Advertisement

Watch:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is preparing to make his directorial debut with Red Chillies Entertainment. Days after announcing his directorial debut, the starkid also revealed his luxury lifestyle collective. Named D’yavol, Khan’s brand will have multiple verticals including apparel and beverage. The first product to be launched from his brand is D’yavol Vodka, in partnership with AB InBev India.

On the other hand, rumours about Disha Patani and model Aleksandar Alex Ilic’s romance started surfacing after the duo made multiple public appearances together. While the rumours of their relationship have been making the rounds, this isn’t stopping them to make fun videos, and Disha’s recent social media post is an example. Some time back, Disha dropped a hilarious clip grooving to Nelly’s song Dilemma ft, Kelly Rowland. On the work front, she was last seen in Ek Villain 2 and will next be seen in Yodha and Project K.

Read all the Latest Movies News here