Aryan Khan Looks Uber Cool in Casual Airport Outfit as He Returns From New Year Party in Dubai, Watch

Though Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has not entered Bollywood yet, he often hits the headlines for his social media presence. Be it attending personal or professional events, the star kid frequently catches the attention of the paparazzi. On early Tuesday, Aryan Khan was spotted outside the airport, seemingly returning home from his latest outing. The youngster who is gearing up to join the showbiz world as a writer and director, opted for a cool and casual outfit to complete his airport look.

He chose a plain t-shirt and topped it with a black leather jacket and blue denim as he walked outside the airport accompanied by his security. White spotless shoes and a matching face mask rounded off his look. Khan did not interact with the paps and his security personnel was seen requesting the camera persons to move out of the way to let the youngster pass. Catch a glimpse of his media appearance here:

Unlike his superstar father, Aryan Khan has decided to remain behind the cameras and don the hat of a director for his debut project. It was in the month of December last year when the youngster officially announced his maiden venture on social media. Aryan Khan has collaborated with Red Chillies Entertainment, seemingly for a full-length feature film that isn’t only written but also will be directed by him. “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action,” informed the youngster while announcing his debut project.

Father Shah Rukh Khan who couldn’t be more proud to watch his son foray into this new beginning, responded to the post to wish him the best. “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special,” stated the superstar. Not much about the cast and plot of the upcoming projects have been revealed by the makers as of yet. In addition to this, when the project will hit the floors also remain unclear. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback to the box office with the release of his spy actioner Pathaan, that’s scheduled on January 25.

