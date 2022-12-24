Aryan Khan Turns Heads As Gets Spotted At Airport; Fans Love How He Does 'Salaam' to Security Personnel

Probably the most awaited star kid to make his Bollywood debut, Aryan Khan has got all girls swooning over him even before that. The pampered kid of the Baadshah of Bollywood, Aryan is a perfect blend of mom Gauri Khan’s features and dad Shah Rukh’s charm. Though he prefers living in the US, away from all the spotlight and shutterbugs invading his privacy 24×7, there are times when he makes few appearances here to make us gush. With a good number of fan followers on social media, Aryan is already a rage and we wonder what will happen when he marks his big Bollywood debut. Aryan Khan surely makes heads turn each time he gets spotted in the city.

The star kid made his fans go weak in the knees as he was spotted at the airport earlier today. In a video posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the star kid looked dapper. He opted for a black t-shirt paired with a jacket and denims. Aryan rounded off his stylish look with white shoes and carried a backpack. Fans loved his cool look and many compared him to his father Shah Rukh Khan.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was posted, scores of SRK and Aryan’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the star kid.

One of the fans noticed how Aryan Khan did Salaam to a security personnel before entering the airport. “Uff that last one salam 🔥," wrote an Aryan Khan fan. Another one commented, “Baap ki tarah respect karta hai yeh apne fans ki."

For the uninitiated, Aryan is set to make his debut in Bollywood. Earlier this month, Aryan announced that he will be making his Bollywood debut soon. The young and talented star kid will be donning the writer’s hat. The upcoming project will be backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Earlier, Aryan took to social media and shared a picture giving fans a glimpse of his first film script. He had captioned, “Wrapped with the writing… can’t wait to say action." King Khan had commented on his son’s post saying, “Wow… thinking… believing… dreaming done, now onto dare… wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special."

On the other hand, Aryan is set to launch a luxury lifestyle collective, D’Yavol. He had shared photos along with the caption, “It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective, D’YAVOL is finally here…" Suhana Khan had shared her excitement with heart emojis on the post.

