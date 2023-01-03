Home » News » Movies » Aryan Khan Parties With Friends in Dubai on New Year; Shah Rukh Khan Chills With Family in Alibaug

Pictures of Aryan Khan made their way to social media and are now being reshared by fan pages dedicated to him.

SRK's son Aryan Khan celebrates New Year in Dubai. (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was spotted by fans ringing in the New Year in Dubai. Pictures of Aryan made their way to social media and are now being re-shared by fan pages dedicated to him. In a number of videos and images that have appeared on social media, Aryan can be seen chatting with friends while several other partygoers are seen dancing. For the occasion, Aryan Khan was seen wearing a white jacket over a maroon t-shirt paired with ripped jeans.

While Aryan Khan was having a good time with his friends in Dubai, his family, on the other hand, celebrated New Year at their bungalow in Alibaug. In a photo taken from the outside, Shah Rukh can be seen at his farmhouse in Alibaug. It shows the celebrity wearing a black T-shirt and standing behind a closed window. According to reports, Shah Rukh was joined at the farmhouse by his wife Gauri, daughter Suhana, and youngest son AbRam for the celebration.

Earlier, Aryan Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Christmas Eve. He was accompanied by security but no other family members. Aryan was seen outside the airport terminal gate in a paparazzi video where he stepped out of his car wearing ripped jeans, a black T-shirt, a black jacket, and a backpack. Without posing for the cameras, he walked straight to the gates and even greeted airport security with a salam.

Aryan is seen actively involved in Shah Rukh Khan’s various business ventures. Along with his sister, Suhana Khan, he also attends Indian Premier League auctions for Shah Rukh’s team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Aryan recently announced his debut as a filmmaker in Bollywood. Like Suhana Khan, who will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies next year, Aryan is working on his first film script, which will be produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

