Aryan Khan Poses With Nysa Devgan at Diwali Bash, Fans Draw Parallels with SRK-Kajol

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan often creates a buzz whenever he steps out in the city and filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash is where the star kid made his latest appearance. The lavish party was attended by many prominent Bollywood personalities and inside photos from the celebration have gone viral on social media. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry who is a close acquaintance of many celeb kids took to Instagram to share a photograph of Aryan Khan from the Diwali bash.

In the photograph, the youngster was seen having a gala time with Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa, and Tripti Dimri. Dressed in their traditional best, the group shared a contagious smile as Dimri captured the moment. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the pictures went viral, fans drew parallel with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Not only Aryan Khan, Orry, and Nysa also spent time interacting with Janhvi Kapoor at the lavish get-together.

In a subsequent photo, Nysa and Orry also posed alongside Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar. For those unaware, Orhan Awatramani and Sara Ali Khan are classmates.

Another photo from the party sees Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim looking dapper in a blue kurta with a rugged beard.

Unlike his father, Aryan Khan reportedly isn’t keen on pursuing a career in acting and might soon make a debut as a writer. A report by Pinkvilla suggests that the star kid has already begun working on multiple ideas that are to develop in web shows or feature films. The reports suggested that the ideas are still in primitive stages at the moment. He is said to be collaborating with Bilal Siddiqi of The Bard of Blood fame as co-writer for the development of these projects.

Meanwhile, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up to make her debut as an actress alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in The Archies. The Netflix film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and is set to release on the OTT platform next year.

