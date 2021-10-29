Aryan Khan Promises to Help Arthur Road Prisoners' Families Financially After Release?

Aryan Khan has now spent some 25-odd days in Arthur Road Prison and is all set to be back home with his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan on Friday evening once HC order on his bail heads out. It has also come to light that Aryan, 23, was very happy once the news of his bail reached him in jail on Thursday evening. Not just this, Aryan has also promised to help the families of Arthur Road prisoners once he is out.

An India Today report said, Aryan Khan also promised some of the prisoners in his barrack who he had got acquainted with that he would help their families with their daily affairs and financial troubles, as per sources.

Upon his release, Aryan will be heading home to his parents. It is learned that Shah Rukh and Gauri have planned to ground son Aryan for two to three months once he is back home from the jail. A family friend has revealed that while Shah Rukh and Gauri do not know what their son is guilty of, they want him home as soon as possible and put him under house arrest for a couple of months.

During this period, he will not be allowed to attend any parties, get togethers, late nights or time out with friends. Shah Rukh and Gauri have also decided to keep a strict tab on the company Aryan moves in and ensure that he stays away from anyone and everyone who can spell even the slightest of troubles for him.

