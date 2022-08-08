Aryan Khan Protects SRK From a Desperate Fan, Impressed Netizens Call Him 'Responsible and Caring'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night along with his sons - Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. The actor and his sons were seen making their way out of the airport when they were snapped by the paparazzi. While their pictures and videos are all over social media, there is something else that has impressed all and is winning hearts.

As Shah Rukh Khan walked toward his car, a desperate fan tried to forcefully take a selfie with him. The man tried to hold on to Shah Rukh’s hand when Aryan came to the rescue. While the Pathaan actor was seen shaking his hand off, Aryan came by his side to protect his father.

The gesture has left netizens completely impressed. The video is now being widely shared on social media with everyone hailing Aryan as a ‘responsible and caring’ son. “People need to be careful!! #AryanKhan is such a caring son, who need bodyguard when you have son like him," one of the Tweets read. Another person wrote, “So proud of our responsible, caring son".

Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting To Aryan Khan’s Viral Video:

Aryan Khan’s life took a drastic turn after he was entangled in an alleged drug case last year. He was arrested in Mumbai following a drug raid on a cruise. However, he was released after 26 days after all charges against him were cleared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it is being reported that the star kid is considering to enter Bollywood not as an actor but as a writer. Earlier this year, it was reported that Aryan is writing a script currently.

