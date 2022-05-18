Aryan Khan Reaches the Sets of The Archies to Support Suhana Khan, Fans Call Them Best Brother-Sister Duo

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies. The first look of the film was released recently and it will also mark the debut of late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Now, a photo from the sets of the film has gone viral which shows Aryan Khan posing with a little girl. Another photo shows Suhana posing with the same girl as well. The photos are said to be from the sets of the film.

Fans were happy to see Aryan present at the sets and called Suhana and him the best brother-sister duo. Some fans were also wondering whether Aryan is a part of the film.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post:

Aryan Khan also wished his ‘baby sister’ good luck when the film was announced. Sharing the poster of The Archies, Aryan wrote, “Best of luck baby sister! Go kick some ass. (The) teaser looks awesome everyone looks great. All of you will kill it (sic)."

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is also busy with a number of projects. He, along with Suhana has been filling in for his dad, Shah Rukh Khan at the ongoing IPL 2022. He was seen at the auction with his sister in Bengaluru and spotted a couple of times in the cricket stadium to show his support to Kolkata Knight Riders aka KKR.

Additionally, Aryan is also reportedly developing multiple ideas which have the potential of becoming web series or feature films. Recently, a source told Pinkvilla that Aryan did a test shoot for a web series at a studio in Mumbai and he will also be directing the project. In addition to the test shoot, the young filmmaker took the “complete charge" for the same.

Advertisement

“Besides writing the project, Aryan will also be directing it. He had taken complete charge of the test shoot that took place on Friday and Saturday. As a part of his and the crew’s prep, Aryan wanted to bring everyone together and understand the project before they actually start shooting for it," a source told the publication last month.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.