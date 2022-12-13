Aryan Khan Reveals He Would Have a Drink With Sherlock Holmes, Rick From 'Rick and Morty'; Here's Why

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan is swamped with work right now and it seems that the star kid is enjoying it. Days after announcing his directorial debut, Aryan revealed his luxury lifestyle collective on Tuesday. Named D’yavol, Khan’s brand will have multiple verticals including apparel and beverage. The first product to be launched from his brand is D’yavol Vodka, in partnership with AB InBev India.

In his first-ever interview, Aryan spoke about his brand and his idea and also answered if he could have a drink with anyone in the world, who would it be? Talking about who the brand caters to, Aryan told Vogue, “Usually, when there’s a high-quality product, it tends to alienate the younger generation and appeals to a more mature and discerning consumer. But when something has a really cool design, it tends not to be of the highest quality, therefore alienating the discerning crowd. Thirdly, when a company has a disruptive vision, sometimes people think perhaps it’s too different or out there and it doesn’t get too many eyeballs and never makes it mainstream. The idea we had was to bring these three things under one roof: a cool aesthetic, high-quality goods and disruptive vision."

He also revealed that this idea came to him almost five years ago when he was still in college.

On being asked who he would have a drink with, living or dead, he gave a rather humourous reply and said, “Can it be someone fictional? I think I’d go for either Sherlock Holmes or Rick from Rick and Morty. I think it’s more fun than sitting down with someone who exists and talking about something that I could read in a history book. Holmes is so smart, and Rick has seen so many different planets, he’s crazy, and he’d be in his own state of permadrunk so he probably wouldn’t need a drink."

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is also preparing to make his directorial debut with Red Chillies Entertainment.

