Aryan Khan Set to Travel to the US for New Show After Getting Clean Chit in Drug Case: Report

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday cleared Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, of all charges in the drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan was also excluded in the chargesheet filed by the NCB related to the case. Now, the latest reports suggest that the star kid will jet off to the United States soon. This is for a special project that he wants to develop.

Aryan’s passport was confiscated after he was taken into judicial custody to prevent him from travelling abroad. Once he gets his passport back, Aryan will be free to travel and the first agenda is to head to the USA, according to a report in ETimes.

Earlier, a media report also revealed that Aryan had been developing multiple ideas which have the potential of becoming a web series or feature film. In fact, a report in Pinkvilla recently claimed that Aryan did a test shoot for a web series at a studio in Mumbai and he would also be directing the project. Time and again, Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that his son Aryan Khan is not keen on pursuing a career in acting and wants to become a director.

Aryan, 24, was arrested on October 3 last year in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The narcotics agency busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

The 24-year-old was in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. In his plea, Aryan had claimed that he was innocent and has not committed any crime and that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

