Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jahnavi Are Present and Future of Kolkata Knight Riders, Says Juhi Chawla

In this year’s mega IPL auction that took place in Bengaluru, the star-studded table of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) grabbed every eyeball at the venue, as fans witnessed three young bidders— Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta. As the KKR squad is jointly owned by their parents—superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, the trio marked their presence at this year's auction and represented themselves as the new faces of the KKR franchise.

While earlier, Juhi penned down a heartfelt note on her official Instagram account, as she welcomed her daughter Jahnavi in the KKR camp and called her “a young intern”, the Darr actress has now, in a candid conversation with The Indian Express, revealed how she felt after watching her daughter on screen. Not just this, but when she was asked if Aryan, Suhana, and Jahnavi can be tagged as the future of the franchise, The Indian Express quoted Juhi as saying, “Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best.”

The actress, who is busy promoting her latest film Sharmaji Namkeen along with director Hitesh Bhatia, shares a special bond with Shah Rukh Khan. The two have collaborated for several movies, so when Juhi was questioned about when fans can see the much-loved duo together in a new film, she said that she is hoping to share the big screen with SRK soon. She also sarcastically said why anyone doesn’t pose this question to the actor. She added, “Agli baar wo saamne aaye toh unko bolo ki zara Juhi ke saath kaam karo. (The next time you meet him, please ask him to work with me)”. While expressing his wish, director Hitesh Bhatia said that he will be more than happy to cast the duo together in a film.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh is currently busy with the shoot of his much-anticipated actioner Pathaan, which will hit the screens in January next year. And Juhi Chawla is busy promoting her upcoming movie Sharmaji Namkeen, which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

