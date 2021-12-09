Aryan Khan to Anushka Sharma, Celebrities at Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's Sangeet

Ahead of their wedding on Thursday, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a gala time at their sangeet ceremony on Wednesday evening. They also had their Haldi ceremony on Wednesday afternoon with 20-25 guests in attendance.

Bollywood songs were played out loud at the couple’s sangeet ceremony at the poolside area in Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. The grand sangeet ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif was reportedly attended by Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and actor Anushka Sharma, a close friend and co-star of Katrina Kaif.

The grand sangeet ceremony reportedly began at 7:30 pm. Punjabi singers Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur, along with Gurdaas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan, reportedly performed at the ceremony. Folktronica duo Hari and Sukhmani were also among the few performers at the wedding.

Advertisement

The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour on Wednesday, following which preparations for the sangeet ceremony started. Punjabi songs and tracks from Vicky and Katrina’s songs from their respective films were also played during the performances.

Apart from that, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar are supposed to arrive this morning for the Big Day. Katrina and Vicky’s wedding day will be an afternoon affair. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take ‘7 pheras’ today between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm."

On the wedding day, Vicky will reportedly make a royal entry in a chariot of seven selected white horses before they get married in a royal ‘mandap’. A horse carriage and a traditional Indian Doli have reportedly been kept inside Six Senses Resort for bride and groom’s grand entries.

The folktronica duo, Hari and Sukhmani, will be among the few performers at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif hasn’t worked with Vicky Kaushal and their relationship bloomed after conversations at the Koffee With Karan. Though they never confirmed their relationship, they were spotted together at various events and functions. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have an age difference of five years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.