Aryan Khan To Arhaan Khan, Bollywood Star Kids And Their Educational Qualifications

Besides being known for their performances, Bollywood celebrities have always enthralled us with their lavish residentials, exotic travel vacations, and their equation with their partners and children. Celebrity star kids also have our full attention. We are equally curious to know when these star kids are going to enter the cine industry and keep tabs on the updates shared by the paparazzi.

However, many of us are unaware of their educational qualifications. Apart from acquiring good looks from their celebrity parents, some of them have studied at top-notch institutes and are brilliant in their academics. Here is a list of five well-known star kids who are not only charming but are well-educated too.

Aryan Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan is yet to make his debut in Bollywood. The handsome hunk, for now, is keen on enjoying life behind the camera. The star kid has graduated from the University of Southern California after completing a course on filmmaking and writing. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree from the School of Cinematic Arts in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production.

Ibrahim Ali Khan:

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh completed his schooling at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani School. He has moved to London to pursue his higher studies and lives in a boarding school there. Not only that, Ibrahim has already started acting as an assistant director to Karan Johar for the producer-director’s upcoming film - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Aarav Kumar:

B-town’s star couple - Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son, Aarav Kumar maintains a comparatively low-key life, steering away from the gaze of the paparazzi. He is excellent in the field of martial arts, owning a black belt in karate. The 19-year old after completing his schooling at Juhu’s Ecole Mondial World School has now shifted to Singapore at the United World College of South East Asia Tennis, to accomplish his higher studies.

Ishaan Khattar

Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother, Ishaan Khattar who made his debut with the film Dhadak attended the Billabong High International School in Mumbai. Later, he graduated from the RIMS International School and Junior College before marking his entry into Bollywood.

Arhaan Khan

Son of Arbaaz Khan and his ex-wife Malaika Arora Khan, Arhaan Khan prefers to stay away from the public eye. He studied at Delhi Public School in New Delhi. After taking a year-long gap during the lockdown period, the 19-year-old has now flown to the US to pursue his higher studies.

