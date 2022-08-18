Aryan Khan Welcomes Kolkata Knight Riders' New Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit With Sweet Note, Read Here

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan seems to be getting more involved in the activities of Kolkata Knight Riders. The Indian Premier League team is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. The team recently announced that Chandrakant Pandit will be taking over as the new head coach of KKR.

Reacting to the news, Aryan took to his Instagram and welcomed the coach to the team. In a rare Instagram Story, Aryan wrote, “Welcome sir, so excited to have your experience on our side and for this upcoming season… korbo lorbo jeetbo (we will do, fight, win)!"

It is reported that Chandrakant Pandit was roped in after Brendon McCullum and the IPL team parted ways. The former New Zealand wicketkeeper moved on to become the head coach for England’s Test team. Meanwhile, Pandit recently guided Madhya Pradesh to Ranji Trophy triumph this year. The team beat 41-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai by six wickets and clinched their maiden title.

Meanwhile, Aryan has been stepping in for Shah Rukh, taking on more responsibilities with regard to the team. Earlier this year, Aryan was seen attending the IPL 2022 auction with his sister Suhana Khan and Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnvi Mehta. After the completion of the two-day event in Bengaluru from February 12 to February 13, the official handle of KKR shared a happy picture of the team management.

In the snap, Suahan, Aryan and Jahnvi were all smiles as they posed with other members including the likes of coach Bharat Arun, scouting head Ar Srikkanth, Abhishek Nayar, and MD Venky Mysore. Aryan was also seen attending a few matches and cheering on the team.

Meanwhile, it is also claimed that SRK’s son is working on a script that revolves around the film industry and is apparently a comedy series. Peepingmoon.com reports that the web series Aryan is working on is a fictional account of the Hindi film industry and he is creating it with an in-house team of writers at Red Chillies Entertainment. It will reportedly go on floors sometime in 2023.

