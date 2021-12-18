Aryan Khan's Abroad Plans Cancelled After Drug Case; Star Kid to Work With Shah Rukh Khan: Report

After being released from jail in a drugs-on-cruise case, the life of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is slowly back on track. The star kid was also recently given relief from weekly attendance at the Narcotics Control Bureau office.

Aryan reportedly had plans to go aboard and attend filmmaking workshops before he made his Bollywood debut. However, this is no longer possible because Aryan had submitted his passport as one of the conditions for bail. As a result, Shah Rukh Khan has chalked out an alternate plan for his 24-year-old son, reports ETimes.

Since SRK is close to both Yash Raj Films of Aditya Chopra and Dharma Productions of Karan Johar, Aryan will reportedly work with either production company to hone his skills for the time being.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping a low profile and staying away from media glare ever since Aryan was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case in October. However, the actor made a digital appearance at a recent event.

On the film front, Shah Rukh is reportedly set to resume the shoot for YRF’s Pathan after it was put on hold in October due to Aryan Khan’s legal battle. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

A closed set has been erected for the film’s Mumbai schedule which will reportedly go on for 15-20 days, reports Pinkvilla.com. Following this, Shah Rukh and the team will reportedly take off for an international schedule of ‘Pathan’.

“It was a difficult period for Shah Rukh Khan and the family, and in that phase, the superstar was completely involved in the legal aspects letting go of all professional commitments. His diet plan and fitness regime had also gone for a toss in those 30 to 40 days resulting in loss of muscles too. Now with things finally better, Shah Rukh has resumed work on his physique as both Pathan and Atlee’s next feature him in a larger-than-life avatar," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

