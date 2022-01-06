Aryan Khan Drug Case Co-Accused Arbaaz Merchant Wants to Meet Him, to Approach Court With The Plea

Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested in October 2020 following an alleged drug raid on a cruise bound to Goa. After spending close to a month in custody, during which they were lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, both of them were released on bail. Several clauses were placed in the bail grant, one of which being the co-accused are not allowed to contact each other following their release from jail.

Now, Arbaaz’s father Aslam Merchant has revealed that his son misses Shah Rukh Khan’s 24-year-old son and is planning to approach the court to waive off the bail condition preventing them from meeting each other.

Advertisement

“My son is really missing meeting his closest friend Aryan and therefore an application is being drafted to be filed in court to request to waive off the condition of not meeting Aryan Khan. My son said he does not mind visiting the NCB officials every week, but he wants to meet and speak to his friend Aryan," Aslam told ETimes. Arbaaz’s lawyer is expected to file the application in court on Thursday.

Aryan’s bail plea mentioned a number of others conditions as well. These include surrendering his passport, not leaving Mumbai without permission and not making any public statement in the matter or any form of media i.e. print, electronic or social media. He was also asked to report to the NCB office every Friday. However, a few weeks ago, he was relieved of the condition.

Since his bail, Aryan, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have maintained a low profile. While the trio hasn’t made a public appearance yet, besides Aryan making his way to the NCB office every Friday. However, Shah Rukh has resumed work. Last month, he was photographed on the sets of a film. Shah Rukh and Gauri also appeared in their first ad commercial since Aryan’s bail. The ad released this month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.