Aryan Khan's US Road Trip Plans Postponed Amid Arrest; Friends Worried for Him

Aryan Khan‘s bail plea was turned down by the special court on Wednesday in a huge setback. Now, his advocates have filed an appeal in the HC, challenging the lower court’s order. The appeal is likely to be mentioned by Aryan’s lawyers on Thursday before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre.

Meanwhile, a report has surfaced which refers to Aryan’s personal plans being delayed due to his arrest in the drug bust case and imprisonment. India Today shared quotes of a family friend of Aryan saying he was supposed to be in the USA for a road trip with his friends there. However, this case has postponed all such plans for the time being.

The family friend further added that Aryan has a few select friends who are a part of his inner circle and family. He’s been very wary of making too many friends from the industry and most of his close friends are regular kids who have nothing to do with showbiz or the entertainment industry. To stay abreast of the latest updates on his case, his close friends are in touch with each other and are making calls on a daily basis to check if there is any new information available on him.

Earlier, reports claimed that Aryan’s younger sister Suhana, who is also abroad is constantly keeping in touch with the family and informing them of her well-being. Suhana is also keeping close tab on all the developments of this case and is worried about her brother, who has spent 18 days till now in custody.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has also put all shooting plans on hold. His upcoming films Pathan and Atlee directorial will have to reschedule for his dates once Aryan is released.

