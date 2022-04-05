Arya's Captain Promises Exhilarating Action, Nostalgia of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Predator

The sizzling first look of Arya starrer, Captain, has been released. Arya himself tweeted the first look of his upcoming movie and wrote, “Here’s the first look of Captain. You are just an awesome writer-director brother @shaktirajan."

In the first look of the movie, Arya has an uncanny resemblance with the iconic look of Arnold Schwarzenegger from his 1987 movie Predator. The impressive poster hinted that Captain would provide exhilarating action and lively visuals.

It was being widely speculated that Captain would be a film based on the military. But the presence of an alien figure in the movie confirms that it will be more like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Predator. Arya is most likely to be the Captain that hunts down the monstrous aliens.

Shakti Rajan has shot Captain at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Chennai. The shooting of the film was wrapped in February, and the movie is in the post-production stage.

Director Shakti Rajan is known for choosing distinct genres for his every film. He last delivered the fantasy action film, Teddy. Rajan’s Miruthan was based on zombies and was well-liked. Tik Tik Tik was a Sci-fi thriller that was similar to Armageddon.

By the looks of it, Captain also has a unique storyline that will provide plenty of thrills to the fans. Fans have loved the first look of Captain and there is great anticipation for the trailer of the film.

Aishwarya Lekshmi and Kavya Shetty play important roles in Captain, and D Imman has given the music for the film. Captain will hit the big screens in June this year.

