As 2022 Comes To An End, A Look at Bollywood's Big-Budget Blockbusters

After a two-year hiatus, Indian filmmakers decided to go all-in in 2022. Along with big debuts and intriguing storylines, Bollywood’s biggest names took major risks this year, with ambitious outdoor shoots and high-level VFX driving up budgets higher than in recent years. With so many exciting projects in 2022, here are a few of the year’s biggest-budget blockbusters mentioned below.

One of Alia Bhatt’s outstanding performances, Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the story of a real-life mafia queen of Mumbai. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for the art of cinema and the storyline made us all go crazy over the film. The film was made under a budget of Rs. 166 crores and grossed over Rs. 200 crores.

Coming up to the much-awaited film, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, who introduced us to Ayan Mukherjee’s Astraverse. The multi-starrer featured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and many other actors as well.

The film has already gotten a lot of attention, thanks to its power-couple cast. According to reports, the VFX-heavy entertainer was made on a whopping Rs 300 crore budget, with many fans hailing Brahmastra as the arrival of India’s MCU.

Next on the list would be Ranbir’s Shamshera, which was released on July 22 and got mixed reviews. The film was made on a budget of Rs. 150 crores but failed to meet fans’ expectations. This film was produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Karan Malhotra. It tells the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for freedom under British rule.

Let’s not forget the blockbuster of the year Jugjugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The budget of the film was around Rs. 85-100 crores under Dharma Productions.

Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a blockbuster and broke several records. It was made under a budget of around Rs. 70 crores. The film was a sequel to 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa where Kiara Advani and Tabu also played lead roles. The horror-comedy film produced by T-Series Films was directed by Anees Bazmee.

