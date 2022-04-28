As Acharya Prepares For Release, A Look at Hit Tollywood Family Multi-Starrers

The multistarrer trend is currently running high in the Telugu industry. Actors from the same family are also entertaining the audience by working on the same project. The audience loves the star cast if they see a father-son duo or siblings in the same film.

Among the upcoming films, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together in a film for the first time in Acharya. Here are some other family multi-starrers from Tollywood.

From the Akkineni family, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya were seen together in the film Bangarraju. In the film, Nagarjuna played the role of father and grandfather of Naga Chaitanya.

Acharya, produced by Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, will also be their first film to star together in. This film is all set to release worldwide on April 29.

Balakrishna co-starred with Kalyan Ram in NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu as father and son.

Soon Venkatesh and Rana will star together in a web series called Rana Naidu. Shooting for this web series has already begun. Babaji is going to act as a boy in this web series. The series will air on Netflix.

In 2015, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya did their real-life roles as father and son on-screen in the film Premam.

In 2019, Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha also did a film called Majili. The couple separated last year due to differences between them.

As for Chiranjeevi’s mega family, Chiranjeevi and Nagababu have acted together in a few movies but they have not acted as real-life characters Annadammulu.

Not only family multi-starrers but stars collaborating for their films also gain huge love from the audience. SS Rajamouli’s art piece RRR is a blockbuster starring megastars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. This film also has a cameo role of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film collected Rs 10.55 crore on its third Monday and wrapped the 18-day collection at Rs 1039.62 crore.

