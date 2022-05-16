As Acharya Tanks at Box Office, Ram Charan Contemplates Compensation to Distributors

Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, was expected to be a hit and one of the most profitable ventures in the Telugu film industry. Fans of both the stars hyped up the film and awaited its release. The film, however, underperformed and eventually tanked at the box office. This put the film’s distributors and exhibitors in financial trouble. Now, Ram Charan has decided to come to their rescue.

Acharya was one of the most promising and lucrative projects in Tollywood. However, the film flopped at the box office across the globe. The distributors recently wrote an open letter to Chiranjeevi, requesting compensation for the loss. Koratala Shiva and the people who invested in the film never thought that the film would not be able to even out the average and thus would turn out to be a disaster.

According to sources, Ram Charan is contemplating compensating a part of the loss, raising hopes among the buyers and distributors who have suffered heavy losses. The actor will meet with everyone involved to discuss and implement a compensation plan.

The cinema has suffered a loss of more than 100 crores due to Acharya. The film was made for Rs140 crore but a loss of more than 50 per cent is included in that. According to Tollywood Net, its closing collection is close to only Rs 40 crores.

The film, directed by Koratala Siva, has been panned for its lack of direction and poor script. The father-son-starrer was produced on a high budget of nearly Rs 140 crores, making it one of Tollywood’s most expensive films. To break even, the film requires an additional Rs. 84.21 crore at the box office, which now appears to be impossible.

In addition to Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Nassar, Vennela Kishore, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay, Banerjee, Shatru, Ravi Prakash, Satyadev Kancharana, Sangeetha Krish, and Regina Cassandra, the film is produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

