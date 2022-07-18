As Adish Vaidya Completes 7 Years in TV, Let's Look Back at His Journey

Adish Vaidya is one of the finest actors in the television industry. He completed 7 years as an actor on Sunday. The Ratris Khel Chahe actor shared an emotional note and a reel on Instagram on this occasion. He was congratulated by his friends and fans on this moment.

Adish wrote that he can’t believe it has been 7 years working as an actor. Adish described how he had struggled a lot in the past. Initially, he was a cricketer. After completing his stint as a cricketer, he had to search for corporate jobs. Finally, when the Zindagi Not Out actor found one job, he left it after some time to pursue his dream of acting. Adish described how he had to start everything from scratch.

Despite this, he didn’t step back as the acting was his true love. According to Adish, it is indeed a blessing to find what you are good at. The Sex Drugs & Theatre actor wrote that every day allows learning and loving.

Adish wrote that no matter what happens, one should never give up on their dreams. It is not right to lose hope, according to him. The Naagin actor explained that no one can help a person who is not ready to encourage himself.

Ending the post, Adish wrote that he is presenting a video which shows his transition in 47 seconds. Adish thanked all the well-wishers as well.

Alongside the note, he attached the reel which shows some beautiful moments from his life.

This reel shows how Adish’s journey in several other spheres of life before he embarked on his acting journey. This reel has garnered more than 24,000 views.

Fans and colleagues showered the comment section with a lot of applause for Adish. One user wrote that hard work is the key to success. Actress Aditi Vinayak Dravid wrote," I Love You." Adish shared the song Bandeya Re Bandeya with this reel.

Fans also love to see Adish in the serial Pushpa Impossible.

