As Ajith Kumar Begins Shooting For His Next, #AK61 Trends on Twitter

Ajith Kumar on Monday started shooting for his next film tentatively titled AK61, helmed by H. Vinoth. Touted to be a heist thriller, AK61 marks the third consecutive collaboration of Ajith with H Vinoth and film producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the blockbuster trio came together for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

Soon after the makers announced the shoot, the #AK61 started trending on social media.

With the hashtag, fans have been sharing posters featuring Ajith. The posters created by fans are both entertaining and intriguing. As Ajith’s look in the film has created a sensation, many are eagerly waiting for more updates.

Meanwhile, a huge set of mount road Chennai has been erected in a studio in Hyderabad, where a major chunk of the film will be shot. The key component of the setup is a massive bank. The storyline whirls around a bank, what happens, and how Ajith’s character gets involved in it. It is known that the director had done extensive research for the film’s script.

The film will be shot at a stretch for two months. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcements regarding the same.

Speaking of the technical crew of the heist thriller, Nirav Shah is handling the camera and Ghibran is on board to provide the music and stunts for the film are being handled by Supreme Sundar.

Ajith’s latest outing Valimai, which was released in February in theatres, received mixed reviews from the audience. On the work front, Ajith has his next with director Vignesh Shivan. Tentatively titled AK62, the film will have Nayanthara as the female lead.

