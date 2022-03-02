Home » News » Movies » As Anupama Accepts Anuj Kapadia's Marriage Proposal, Fans Celebrate: 'It Should Be Our National Show'

As Anupama Accepts Anuj Kapadia's Marriage Proposal, Fans Celebrate: 'It Should Be Our National Show'

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia Are Madly In Love With Each Other
For the first time, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia share an intimate moment. While it brought tears to some of the fans' eyes, others are overwhelmed with happiness.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 02, 2022, 15:53 IST

This is the day MaAn fans were eagerly waiting for! While it is no secret that Anupama and Anuj Kapadia love each other, the two have finally decided to tie the knot. Yes, you read it right. The recent episode of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show, Anupamaa has left MaAn fans super excited. In the episode, Anupama finally accepts Anuj Kapadia’s marriage proposal, leaving him and fans in complete awe.

Initially, Anupama tells Anuj that society has a certain perception about grandparents, which stopped her from sharing the news of their marriage with the Shah family. However, she soon accepts that she wishes to marry him. Following this, Anupama hugs Anuj and expresses her love for him. Even Anuj Kapadia adds that he cannot wait to tie the knot with her.

The episode has impressed MaAn fans. This was for the first time that Anupama and Anuj Kapadia shared an intimate moment. While it brought tears to some of the fans’ eyes, others are overwhelmed with happiness. Social media is flooded with fans reacting to the episode and calling it ‘a treat for MaAn fandom’. “Awwww… I don’t even know how to stop smiling while looking at them smile karke karke I feel pain in my jaws arey koi na… #MaAn ke liye kuchh bhi manzoor hai #Anupamaa," one of the social media user Tweeted. Another fan requested Anupamaa to be declared as the national show of India.

Here’s how MaAn fans are reacting to Anupamaa’s latest episode:

Talking about the show, Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi. The show stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, and Paras Kalnawat among other actors. It airs on Star Plus and is on the top of the TRP charts.

first published: March 02, 2022, 15:53 IST