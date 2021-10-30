As Aryan Khan Reaches Mannat, Priest Chants Hanuman Chalisa; Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan received bail on Thursday and finally returned home on Saturday. Fans of the superstar have flocked to his Bandra residence Mannat to welcome Aryan and catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh. However, among the crowd a priest was also spotted outside the sea-side residence. A video of the priest has surfaced online, where he could be seen chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. The video has since then gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video shared by Bollywoodpap, the priest can be seen chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. The post was captioned, “Prayers outside Mannat."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a video of Aryan arriving at Mannat while hundreds of fans crowd the residence, has also surfaced on social media. In the video, fans can be heard playing the dhol as his car enters the premises. The post was captioned, “Hundreds of fans outside Mannat as #AryanKhan returns to Mannat."

Meanwhile, visuals of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan from earlier in the day, leaving their residence to pick Aryan also went viral on social media.

Aryan was arrested on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug bust in a luxury cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. The star-kid spent 25 days in Arthur Road Jail, till he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Two of his friends Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were also granted bail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.