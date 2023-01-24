As Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Tie The Knot, Let's Know Their Educational Qualifications

The highly anticipated wedding of Indian Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty took place on Monday, January 23. Their wedding ceremonies were held at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala and their close friends and family members were in attendance. Today, let’s take a look at the educational qualifications of the newlyweds.

Athiya Shetty was born on November 5, 1992, to actor Suneil Shetty and director Mana Shetty in Bombay. She studied at the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and later shifted to the American School of Bombay. While studying there, Athiya also participated in school plays alongside Sharddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. She is a graduate of Filmmaking and Liberal Arts Course. Before debuting in Bollywood, she completed her course in filmmaking at the New York Film Academy (NYFA) USA.

KL Rahul Kannur Lokesh Rahul, also known as KL Rahul or Lokesh Rahul, was born in Bangalore on 18 April 1992. He grew up in Mangalore. He took his high school examination at NITK English Medium School. After this, was admitted to St. Aloysius College. He started cricket training at the age of 10, and, two years later, started playing matches for both Bangalore United Cricket Club and his club in Mangalore. He has his Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Jain University, Bangalore, and later pursued his cricket career.

While KL Rahul is a well-known Indian cricketer, Athiya Shetty is a Bollywood actress. However, KL Rahul, the Karnataka batter is known for his attractive stroke play and charming personality.

Apart from this Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding was a grand affair reportedly having more than 100 attendees.

