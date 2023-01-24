Avatar: The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron, is nearing the end of its theatrical run with historic collections. On Monday, the film crossed the $2 billion mark. The movie has also outperformed Spiderman: No Way Home in box office collections to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in the post-pandemic era. Avatar 2’s 35-day stand at $1.930 billion, surpassing the worldwide collections of Spiderman: No Way Home, which was $1.921 billion after a 35-day run.

As the film is collecting more numbers at the box office, James Cameron has announced Avatar 3. Following the release of Avatar 2, Cameron has already hinted at some of the upcoming events for the next instalment by announcing the third film’s new narrator and indicating the types of locales on Pandora that would be visited, going forward in the franchise.

Advertisement

The director revealed that Avatar 3 is “essentially in post-production" and that he’s completed filming “the first act" of Avatar 4. The upcoming projects would have an idea to “use technology in an evil way" and they will be surprising for the audience, said James Cameron.

After losing his oldest son, Neteyam, Jake Sully and his family will face bigger obstacles than ever, but the fan-favourite protagonist will undoubtedly have many more tricks up his blue sleeve. On December 20, 2024, Avatar: The Seed Bearer will have its theatrical debut.

Avatar 2’s maximum box-office collections have been happening in the United States, China, France, Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom and India. The top 3 markets in terms of viewing figures for the James Cameron picture are the United States, China and India. Avatar 2 is currently moving into a surplus mode for the creators after covering its production expenditures and marketing expenses. The release of Avatar 3 in December 2024 is now the most anticipated sequel in global cinema, thanks to the historic success of Avatar 2. The movie may join the $3 billion global box office club if it can live up to the hype and expectations.

Read all the Latest Movies News here