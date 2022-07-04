As Bairagee Gets Positive Response, Shiva Rajkumar Hints at Sequel

Shiva Rajkumar is in the headlines for his latest movie Bairagee, which hit the theatres on July 1. The film has opened to positive reviews. Recently, the actor, along with his wife Geeta and children, went to watch the movie in Mysore. Speaking to the media after watching the film, Shiva Rajkumar said that he wanted to watch the movie with his children for a long time. Shiva said that the shooting of Veda was underway and hence he didn’t get much time. Now Bairaagi has been released and he has come to watch the film with his family, the actor said, adding that he liked the movie. “I am also happy to see their response," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Shiva has also hinted that there could be a Bairagee 2 as well. He was very happy to see the response to this movie and said that Bairagi 2 might happen. Shiva’s statement made his fans happy and they are quite excited and waiting for more updates.

Bairagee has been directed by cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton and produced by Krishana Sarthak. The film stars Anjali Dhananjay and Pruthvi Ambaar in the lead roles. The music is composed by Anoop Seelin. The movie has received quite a response since day one.

After Bairagee, Shiva will be next seen in Vedha, which has been directed by A. Harsha. The action thriller also casts Ganavi Lakshman in the lead role. Umashree, Aditi Sagar, Raghu Shivamogga, Jaggapaa, Cheluvaraj, Bharath Sagar, Prasanna, Vinay, Sanjeev, Kuri Pratap, and many others will be seen playing the supporting roles.

The music has been composed by Arjun Janya, Swamy J. Gowda handled the cinematography and Deepu S. Kumar editing. The film is produced by Geetha Shivrajkumar & Zee Studios under the Geetha Pictures banner.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 14. Fans are quite excited about the movie.

