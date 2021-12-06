As Balakrishna's Akhanda Rules Box Office, its Hindi Dubbing Rights Sell for Record Sum

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda premiered on December 2 and is currently ruling at the box office. The Boyapati Srinu directorial is making the fans go crazy. The film has already set the box office on fire, collecting approximately 45 crores within 4 days of its release.

And while the film created magic in theatres, reports suggest that the Hindi dubbing rights of the film have been acquired by a leading distribution house.

Not just that, the Hindi dubbing rights have also fetched the makers a handsome amount of Rs 20 crore, an indication that the audience in the north loves the Telugu masala movies. The official announcement about the release date of the Hindi version is yet to be made. The film is a high-budget entertainer and also stars Srikanth, Jagapathi Babu, Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna.

Akhanda has been produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. S Thaman has scored music for the film.

Akhanda, the third collaboration between Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu, got off to a great start despite releasing on a non-holiday.

Although the film received mixed reviews for its storyline, the audience is simply loving Balaya’s presence and dialogue delivery on screen. They are showing all the love for their favourite star by going to the theatres and watching the film. Considering the way the film has been doing till now, it is expected that the film will break record collections over the next week or so.

