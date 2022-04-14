As Beast Mania Grips Nation, Vijay Fans Gift Petrol To 100 2-Wheeler Owners

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited movie, Beast, was released on Wednesday amid great fanfare. The trailers and songs of the movie have gone viral on social media. The bookings opened to an excellent response. Most of the tickets were sold out just hours after the bookings started.

Vijay’s die-hard fans are celebrating the release of the movie wholeheartedly. They poured milk on massive cut-outs of Vijay and burst crackers to celebrate the arrival of the action flick. But some fans have taken the craze for the film to a different level altogether.

In the Tambaram area of Chengalpattu, Thalapathy’s fans distributed a litre of petrol to 100 two-wheeler owners. The Beast mania was seen in other regions as well. According to several media reports, some theatres in Virudhunagar announced a new offer for people who purchased the first-day first show tickets of the movie. Reportedly, the theatres gave 1 litre of petrol free of cost to people who bought five first day first show tickets to Beast.

The move to give a litre of petrol can also be seen as a comment on the steep rise in petrol prices burning a hole in the common man’s pocket. It is worth noting that the price of one litre of petrol in Chennai is about Rs 110.

Vijay is playing the role of a RAW agent, Veeraraghavan, executing some exhilarating action scenes on screen. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast’s plot is based on a mall hijacking attempt. The action flick also has Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan in important roles.

