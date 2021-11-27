As Bharathi Kannamma Slips in TRP Race, Makers Introduce Fresh Twist. Read Here

A new twist will soon be introduced to Vijay TV’s popular Tamil show Bharathi Kannamma. A short promo has been shared by the makers on Vijay TV Twitter account. “That’s where it all happened?" the caption read. In the upcoming episode of the show, Bharathi will get to know the truth about Venpaa. Akhil and Anjali break down everything to Bharathi about Venpaa in the promo.

In the promo, Anjali reveals the truth and tells Bharathi that Venpaa had given the wrong pill, adding that the entire family was playing tricks on her.

Unable to bear the truth, Bharathi freezes in shock and shouts in anger and refers to Venpaa as a traitor, a deceiver, and a villain. The episode will air today on Star Vijay at 9 pm.

Viewers’ interest in watching the drama show has waned after Roshini Haripriyan’s departure from the show. She played the lead role of Kannamma in the social drama show. The impact of her departure is also reflected in the show’s TRP race. The show reportedly slipped several spots in the last few weeks.

The role is now being played by Vinusha Devi. Thus, seeing a huge setback in the TRP line-up, the makers have decided to move the serial into a heated storyline. Accordingly, Bharathi and Kannamma have agreed to this as the court has given them 6 months to live together again.

Thus, in the coming weeks, the scenes where Bharathi is at Kannamma’s house will be broadcast. Bharathi and Kannamma, who were separated due to depression, will be seen travelling together again in the coming episodes. The director believes that it will definitely attract viewers.

