As Bhikari Completes 5 Years, Swapnil Joshi's Mother Recalls Heart-Touching Moment

Popular Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi has worked in many notable Marathi films. He is known to be someone very close to his parents, especially his mother. Recently, his family drama film, Bhikari completed 5 years. On this happy occasion, an interview of Swapnil’s mother, taken by the actor himself, went viral. In the interview, she recalled an old, heart-touching incident.

A fan page of Swapnil Joshi shared the video clip and wrote, “What to call this maternal love? Celebrating 5 years of Bhikari." The post was later reshared by the 44-year-old actor.

Swapnil’s mother narrated that in 2006, she had a severe heart attack. Swapnil, a devotee of Lord Siddhivinayak, then prayed for the speedy recovery of his mother. He even vowed that once his mother recovered, she would visit the sacred Siddhivinayak temple on her feet from Girgaon. The actor’s mother added that she recovered fully after that.

Both Swapnil and his mother cried on camera as they remembered the difficult times.

Meanwhile, Swapnil’s on-screen character of Samrat in the Marathi film Bhikari depicted the bond between a mother and her son. Playing a millionaire Samrat, the actor was shown to behave and disguise himself like a beggar so that he could save his reel mother’s life. This film was remarkably similar to Swapnil’s personal experience.

Helmed by famous director and dancer Ganesh Acharya, Bhikari included a cast of Guru Thakur, Sayaji Shinde, Kriti Adarkar, and Rucha Inamdar. It was theatrically released on August 4, 2017, and was widely appreciated by viewers and critics alike.

Earlier in an interview, Swapnil admitted that parents are the biggest support system in one’s life.

“The support of your parents is your real wealth. All other pleasures can be bought, but the love of parents cannot be found anywhere else."

