As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Inches Close To Rs 185 Cr, Kartik Aaryan Gets a Luxurious Car As a Gift

Kartik Aaryan has been ruling headlines and breaking records ever since the release of his latest movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film impressed everyone, gained positive reviews and turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year so far. As the film is now inching close to Rs 185 crore at the box office, the producer of the movie Bhushan Kumar has gifted a luxurious car to the actor.

Yes, you read it right. The producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has gifted India’s first GT, a posh Orange McLaren to the talented actor. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is not the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar. The duo earlier worked together for the 2019 superhit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Even Kartik’s upcoming movie Shehzada is being produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now inching close to Rs 185 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Friday and shared that the film has already earned Rs 184.32 crore in India. “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 packs an impressive total in Week 5 [₹ 8.18 cr]… This, despite its presence on #OTT… A rarity, a huge achievement… [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr, Sun 2.51 cr, Mon 76 lacs, Tue 66 lacs, Wed 57 lacs, Thu 51 lacs. Total: ₹ 184.32 cr. #India biz," the tweet read.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles apart from Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. With its latest sequel, Kartik has managed to add his own touch to ghostbusting. It should be noted that despite the three new releases, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, the business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to hold fast.

Meanwhile, a month after its theatrical release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now also available on Netflix.

