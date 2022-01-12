As Big-Budget Films Postpone Releases, Theal Starring Prabhu Deva to Take Pongal Slot

Several big-budget films that were supposed to hit the theatres on Pongal have been postponed because of the skyrocketing Covid-19 cases. The rising infections have compelled state governments to impose fresh curbs to control the spread of the coronavirus.

And while the big-budget films have postponed their releases, producers and directors of small-budget films are thinking about premiering their films at the festival. And now, another movie is all set to enter the race for the Pongal slot.

Theal, starring Prabhu Deva, is now among the films such as Karbon and Kombu Vatcha Singamda that will premiere in theatres on January 13 and 14.

Theal, directed by Harikumar, stars Prabhu Deva, Yogi Babu, Samyukta Hegde, Easwari Rao and Iman Annachi. The music for the film has been composed by C. Sathya. The action film is produced by Studio Green, the production house owned by Gnanavel Raja.

The film has a runtime of 1-hour 55 minutes.

Prabhu Deva had last starred in Pon Manickavel, directed by AC Mugli Chellappan. The movie was an average grosser.

The actor-choreographer is equally popular among the Bollywood audience as well. Prabhu Deva directed Radhe, starring Salman Khan, in 2021. Before that, he had directed the 2020 movie Dabangg 3, which also starred Salman.

Prabu Deva also did special dance numbers in Akshay Kumar starrers Rowdy Rathore and Oh My God.

