As Bigg Boss Tamil Approaches Finale, Here's How Much Contestants Earned in the House

Bigg Boss Tamil is one of the most popular TV shows on Indian television. The show, hosted by Tamil actor Kamal Hassan, is in its final week. The show, which started its journey with 20 contestants, will finally see a winner in 3 days. The finale will be aired on January 16. Meanwhile, we look at the money each contestant was paid to be a part of the Bigg Boss house.
Amir- Rs 2 lakh per week
Niroop- Rs 70 per thousand per week
Raju Jeyamohan- Rs.1.5 Lakhs
Priyanka Deshpande- Rs.2 Lakhs
Pavni- Rs 1.2 lakhs per week
Ciby- Rs. 70 thousand per week
Thamarai Selvi- Rs. 70 thousand per week
Iykki Berry- Rs. 70 thousand per week
Akshara Reddy- Rs. 70 thousand per week
Suruthi Periyasamy- Rs. 70 thousand per week
Varun Kamal- Rs 1 lakh per week
Isai Vani- Rs 1 lakh per week
Chinnaponnu- Rs 1.5 lakh per week
Imman Annachi- Rs 1.75 lakh per week
Abhishek Raja- Rs 2 lakh per week
Nadia Chang- Rs 2 lakh per week
Madhumitha- Rs 2.5 lakh per week
Abhinay Vaddi- 2.75 lakhs per week
Of the 20 contestants, Amir, Niroop, Raju Jeyamohan, Priyanka Deshpande and Pavni made it to the finale round. The voting for contestants was done via the Hotstar app and missed call numbers. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the finale now.
This season saw contestants performing a lot of difficult tasks to reach the finale. They also got to spend a lot of good times together. The winner of this reality TV show will get a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.
