Amid the grand promotional activities across the country, the release date of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited pan-India film RRR — Rise, Roar, Revolt — has been once again postponed owing to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in India. According to industry sources, the decision has been taken by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The period action drama, headlined by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, was scheduled to hit the silver screens worldwide in multiple languages on January 7, 2022.

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, the film was earlier expected to arrive in cinema halls in January 2021 after its initial postponement in 2020. With a series of persistent changes in the release date, the makers finally announced the release of the film for January 7, 2022.

With the growing concerns over the new Omicron variant, many states have declared night curfew and a ban on social gatherings. Many states across the country have again ordered the closure of cinemas halls. In Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the state governments recently issued new guidelines, ordering cinema halls to function at 50 percent capacity. And, since these restrictions will definitely affect the box-office collection of the film, the release date has been postponed.

Simultaneously, the decision to cap the price of cinema tickets across the state of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is being highly criticised by many. The cinema hall ticket prices have been slashed across the state. The prices are as low as Rs 90, and many cinema halls have been closed after they failed to sustain at such low prices. Though the RRR has a market across India, the collections of the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are more important than any other state.

